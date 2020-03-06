Cedar Rapids implements more precautions in light of novel coronavirus

CEDAR RAPIDS — In light of the new respiratory virus spreading across the globe, city officials and the Cedar Rapids hospitals have announced new preparedness measures to keep area residents healthy.

In addition to an emergency operations plan at the City, the Cedar Rapids’s 911 call center has enacted a screening process to communicate risk factors for COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, to first responders. Dispatchers from the Cedar Rapids Joint Communications Center will notify first responders of signs and symptoms as well as risk factors for COVID-19 before their arrival at the scene, according to a news release.

In addition, personal protective equipment has been provided to city employees “most likely to encounter a patient with coronavirus,” the news release stated.

More than 101,000 cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in dozens of countries — including the United States, where more than 250 cases have been reported, according to public health experts.

No cases have been confirmed in Iowa.

According to the latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 15 tests for potential COVID-19 infection in Iowans have come back negative.

Two more individuals are currently waiting for results of their testing, which is being conducted by the State Hygienic Lab.

The city of Cedar Rapids’ response to the coronavirus has included initiating an emergency preparedness plan in case of an increased demand for calls for service because of the virus and a continuity of operations plan to ensure adequate city staff is available to deliver essential services, according to a city news release. Respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene and the importance of staying home if ill has been emphasized with city employees, according to the news release.

Cedar Rapids Hospitals Limit Patient Visitors

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center announced this week they were limiting the number of visitors per patient “to minimize potential patient exposure to seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses.”

These new precautions, which takes effect Friday, are in place until further notice.

The new policies are:

• Visitors are limited to two adults per patient room at any time. Adults, or individuals aged 18 or older, must be in good health. Children are not allowed to visit at this time.

• However, both hospitals will wave this limit under special circumstances, which apply to end-of-life or critically ill patients. Under these circumstances, children may be permitted, but visitors must work with the hospitals in these cases.

• Visitors to the labor and delivery and pediatrics floors are limited to parents and two adults in good health. Healthy siblings under 18 years of age are allowed.

• Visitors to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are limited to parents and two adults in good health. Children are not allowed to visit at this time.

“Both hospitals recognize and appreciate the interest people have in supporting family and friends who are hospitalized,” the news release stated. “However, these precautionary measures are being taken to provide optimal safety for patients as instances of seasonal flu is on the rise.”

Mercy and St. Luke’s are encouraging visitors to use hand sanitizer dispensers located throughout their facilities. They also ask that visitors wash their hands before and after visiting a patient, and to sneeze or cough into a tissue or shirt sleeve.

