Cedar Rapids health care providers to resume surgeries, outpatient procedures next week

Cedar Rapids health care providers plan to restart normal operations next week following the governor’s decision to ease certain coronavirus precautions.

Patients can expect select surgical and other invasive procedures to start Monday, announced UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids, Surgery Center Cedar Rapids, Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa, Linn County Anesthesiology and Mercy Cedar Rapids in a joint news release on Thursday.

In addition, these providers will reactivate select outpatient procedures, according to officials.

In mid-March, these providers postponed elective and non-essential surgeries and other medical procedures in an effort to preserve personal protective gear and staffing in the event of an eventual patient surge as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s announcement did not clarify which surgical or outpatient procedures would be included in their plans.

However, officials said this is the first phase of the health care providers’ “cautious and measured approach” in its resumption of services.

“We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic and will expand the number of procedures available in the coming weeks if we are able to continue to meet our guiding principles safely,” the news release stated.

“Our guiding principles remain the same — protect our caregivers and patients, minimize contagion potential, reduce morbidity and preserve our health care system for the community we serve.”

