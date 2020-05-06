CORONAVIRUS

C.R. Downtown Farmers Market will be drive-thru only

June 6 is first event of season

People walk around the Cedar Rapids Public Library, Greene Square, and the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art during the Cedar R
People walk around the Cedar Rapids Public Library, Greene Square, and the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art during the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market in Cedar Rapids as seen in an aerial photograph on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced Tuesday the first two dates of the popular Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market will feature around 30 vendors and be drive-thru only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alliance said the drive-thru markets are scheduled for June 6 and June 20. From there, everything will be re-evaluated for the rest of the season.

“The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, staff and volunteers is our top priority,” Ellie Evans, Events Planner for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said in a press release. “During this unprecedented time, drive-thru markets offer a safe option for an event that the community has enjoyed for 15 years.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced April 24 that farmers markets around the state could be held despite a ban on large gatherings. Only one family member could attend them, and social-distance restrictions remained in effect.

The plan for the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market is for attendees to place orders online at www.cedarrapids.shopwhereilive.com prior to the market and pick up their orders from vendors between 7:30 a.m. and noon on market Saturdays.

The farmers market will feature vendors selling only food and farm products. Online ordering for the June 6 market will be available from June 25 to 6 p.m. on June 4, with no on-site purchases allowed.

Attendees will receive an order number after purchasing online and should display that number on the windshield of their cars with a sign when they pick up their order. As attendees drive thru the market, they will pull into a vendor’s designated pick-up zone to collect their orders.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers are expected to remain in their cars, with the vendor placing orders in the trunk or backseat.

The Alliance said a specific market venue and list of vendors and products for June 6 will be available soon at www.CRDowntownMarket.com. June 20 market vendors will be announced in the coming weeks.

Per governor’s orders, all farmers markets will consist of food items only.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

