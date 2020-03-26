CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids' DoubleTree Hotel and convention center to close temporarily due to impact of COVID-19

The U.S. Cellular Arena and the U.S. Cellular Convention Center attached to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown
The U.S. Cellular Arena and the U.S. Cellular Convention Center attached to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Cedar Rapids. (Gazette File Photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:47PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cedar Rapids' DoubleTree Hotel and convention center to close temporarily due to ...

06:40PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Residents of Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

06:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Another COVID-19 change: Kids don't have to accompany adults to grab-and-go meal ...

06:16PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Socially Distant Beer Festival raises money for laid off brewery employees

06:05PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Gov. Reynolds: Cities, counties don't have authority to issue shelter at home or ...

03:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cedar Rapids company that bounced back from 2008 flood, to furlough all employee ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city-owned DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Convention Center complex is being closed temporarily effective today due to the impact of COVID-19.

The 16-story, 266 room hotel and convention center at 350 First Avenue NE are a catalyst of business and activity in Cedar Rapids, but the public health crisis has crippled the hospitality industry.

“The decision to suspend operations is a temporary measure reflective of the current business environment and not a result of illness or confirmed cases at the hotel,” according to a statement from the hotel.

A date for reopening was not provided.

The hotel is owned by the city of Cedar Rapids and managed by Hilton.

“We are committed to fully restoring operations at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex and look forward to welcoming guests and Team Members back as soon as possible,” said Jay Anderkin, the hotel’s general manager.

Guests and staff were being notified on Thursday. The parent company is “partnering with leading companies to connect Team Members from hotels that have temporarily suspended hotel operations to more than 350,000 short-term jobs created by the global pandemic.”

It is unclear how many staff have been impacted by the decision.

Questions to the Cedar Rapids Tourism office and VenuWorks, which manages the tourism office, about hotel impacts in Cedar Rapids have not been returned.

In Johnson County, large hotels including Graduate Iowa City and hotelVetro, had previously closed. An official estimated occupancy at hotel across the area typically at 65 percent to 70 percent had fallen to 5 to 15 percent occupancy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The American Hotel and Lodging Association reports 1 million hotel jobs have been eliminated or will be in the next few week across the country, and hotels had already lost $2.4 billion in room revenue since mid-February.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:06PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst optimistic about reopening economy but says health is first prio ...

02:30PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Jessica Heims coping with Paralympics postponement, gearing up for 2021

02:23PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, March 26

02:11PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Iowa baseball: A promising season suddenly ends, with so many questions about th ...

01:56PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring

01:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cellphone data shows Iowans doing so-so on social distancing
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Residents of Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

Another COVID-19 change: Kids don't have to accompany adults to grab-and-go meal sites

Socially Distant Beer Festival raises money for laid off brewery employees

Gov. Reynolds: Cities, counties don't have authority to issue shelter at home order

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

34 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa confirmed Thursday

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 26: Iowa County has first confirmed COVID-10 case

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring

How much unemployment can you receive and for how long?

Five reasons Iowa officials are wary of a shelter-in-place order right now

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.