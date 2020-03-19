CORONAVIRUS

Blood center sees 'loss' of 3,000 projected donations since coronavirus

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center mobile blood drive in Hiawatha on Friday, June 8, 2018, set up outside the
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center mobile blood drive in Hiawatha on Friday, June 8, 2018, set up outside the El Kahir Shrine on the afternoon of a regular Friday dinner. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:23PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Blood center sees 'loss' of 3,000 projected donations since coronavirus ...

02:53PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Kirkwood Hotel to close through April 6 due to COVID-19 concerns, donates food t ...

02:40PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Coe, Cornell, Mount Mercy shift online for semester, make alternate graduation p ...

02:35PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Governor extends deadline to fill Marion City Council vacancy amid coronavirus c ...

02:04PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Iowa extends state income tax deadline to July 31

12:53PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Johnson County Board of Supervisors chair compares flood, COVID-19 crises, urges ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Area blood centers are calling on healthy residents to donate blood after a number of community blood drive cancellations has led to a nationwide blood shortage, leaving officials concerned about creating a supply adequate enough to meet patient needs.

Community blood drives at area schools, colleges and businesses are key for replenishing blood centers’ supply, officials say. In fact, at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, mobile blood drive events make up 60 percent of the center’s blood supply.

But in recent weeks, as schools close and a number of businesses send their employees home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100 blood drives have been canceled. Because of this, officials with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center say they’re short about 3,000 projected donations.

“We understand why,” said Kirby Winn, spokesman for the blood center. “We understand organizations that have called off drives have a good reason, but it does have an impact on the ability to supply blood for patient transfusions.”

Blood centers nationwide have faced similar scenarios since the novel coronavirus first began infecting Americans, leading to a significant drop in donations that has limited the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be replenished, according to a statement from the American Association of Blood Banks.

The American Red Cross, which has four offices in Iowa, has seen nearly 4,000 blood drives canceled nationwide as of Tuesday, “resulting in more than 100,000 fewer blood donations,” according to a news release.

“The need for blood is constant, and will continue even as the outbreak grows,” the Red Cross news release stated. “Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center does have blood on the shelves at local hospitals ready for use, and an adequate supply at area hubs throughout its service area, which covers more than 110 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

However, blood has a relatively short shelf life. Platelets and thawed plasma must be transfused within five days and red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days. In addition, people giving blood today are not eligible to donate again for 56 days, Winn said.

Therefore, its key healthy residents continue to donate in the coming weeks. Officials are asking healthy individuals to sign up for community blood drives that have not been canceled or to stop by the local blood centers to donate for patients in need of blood transfusions for surgeries, cancer care and other medical procedures.

“There’s still trauma and other unexpected events occurring outside of COVID-19,” Winn said. “We have to have a blood supply available for that ongoing patient care.”

Public health officials emphasize that donating blood is safe, as there is no evidence that the respiratory virus can be transmitted through a blood transfusion. Because of this, the American Association of Blood Banks has not recommended that blood centers close or otherwise reduce their operations.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation this week — which limits mass gatherings to 10 people, among other measures — does not apply to blood centers as they are a health care entity providing a necessary service.

However, area blood centers have taken precautions to mitigate the risk of infection among staff and patients, such as separating donor chairs at least six feet.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has also implemented screening measures to assess at-risk patients and are asking any individual to not donate if they have symptoms, including a fever or cough, or if they have been in contact with another infected individual.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Register now for CRANDIC 2020

CRANDIC RUN FULL RELAY HALF 5K, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Register Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

“We cannot manage without a blood supply,” Winn said. “We are an essential service that’s going to continue, but there’s an expectation that we maintain a safe and hygienic environment and prevent the spread of infection.”

Those interested in donating can visit the American Red Cross’s website, redcrossblood.org/give.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to donate at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center by calling (800) 747-5401 visiting the website bloodcenter.org or by using the blood center’s mobile app.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:06AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Two Collins Aerospace employees quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms

10:18AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 19: UI hospitals stretching use of l ...

09:56AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Iowa City and Coralville drop fares on city buses

07:00AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

12:01AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on coronavirus status in Iowa

12:00AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Health care providers, dentists scale back elective procedures, surgeries
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Kirkwood Hotel to close through April 6 due to COVID-19 concerns, donates food to charities

Coe, Cornell, Mount Mercy shift online for semester, make alternate graduation plans

Governor extends deadline to fill Marion City Council vacancy amid coronavirus concerns

Iowa extends state income tax deadline to July 31

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two Collins Aerospace employees quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on coronavirus status in Iowa

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 19: UI hospitals stretching use of limited masks, shields, goggles

The Fish Store hopes to keep Boston Fish legacy alive

Iowa universities cancel spring commencement, move courses online for semester

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.