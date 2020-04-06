CORONAVIRUS

Blood Center seeks former coronavirus patients for new therapy

Convalescent plasma therapy approved by FDA

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is seeking plasma donations from patients who have recovered from a coronavirus infection to help those currently fighting the disease.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of a new experimental treatment for the novel coronavirus called convalescent plasma therapy, which involves taking plasma from an individual who has survived a COVID-19 infection.

Experts say this component of blood will have antibodies to help fight the infection. According to the blood center, this treatment has been used to treat patients with Ebola, SARS and H1N1 influenza.

“Our teams have moved quickly to develop processes and protocol to provide convalescent plasma for the hospitals we serve,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Parejko said in a statement. “While this treatment is not a cure, it might help alleviate the symptoms patients experience with COVID-19. If we can help take a patient off a ventilator or get them out of the hospital, it will help patients return to good health and free up precious resources when they are needed most.”

Plasma will only be collected from donors with laboratory-confirmed test, but they must be fully recovered from their COVID-19 infection. Donors must be at least 28 days from the last date they experienced symptoms.

Potential donors who are 14-28 days from last date of symptoms would be required to have a negative test done by a nasal swab, officials said.

In addition, each donor must be referred to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center by their physician, who “must provide certain information to qualify the donor,” according to the statement.

For additional information, potential donors and doctors can email inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

