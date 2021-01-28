Federal COVID reports on states return under Biden administration

DES MOINES — The White House COVID-19 state-by-state reports are back under new President Joe Biden’s administration.

The reports had been a weekly staple produced by the White House Coronavirus Task Force formed under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

It appears the weekly reports will continue as the latest state reports were posted online Wednesday on the federal healthdata.gov website.

The latest report, dated this past Sunday, continues in the same format, although a notice says the new administration may change the format in the coming weeks.

Missing from the latest report is the page of policy recommendations. Under the Trump administration, the reports contained a page with recommendations for policies that states should be implementing depending on the spread of COVID-19 in their state, such as face mask requirements, partial or complete business closures, and other public health measures.

Iowa’s first report from the Biden administration includes all the data featured in previous reports.

Iowa’s newest report shows the state saw a 14 percent reduction in new COVID-19 cases and an 18 percent reduction in COVID-related hospitalizations over the previous week.

The latest report also shows the number of Iowa counties in the “red zone” — those with the highest rates of COVID spread — fell from 69 to 50.

Iowa has fallen to 37th among states with the highest rate of new cases per population, according to the new report.

Iowa’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been falling steadily ever since a surge that set record highs in November and December, according to state public health data. The state’s two-week averages for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all fallen to near pre-surge levels.