CORONAVIRUS

Federal COVID reports on states return under Biden administration

Shows declining number of Iowa counties in 'red zone' for coronavirus spread

(Dreamstime/TNS)
(Dreamstime/TNS)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:13AM | Thu, January 28, 2021

Iowa still making 'programming changes' before some can receive federa ...

06:30AM | Thu, January 28, 2021

Federal COVID reports on states return under Biden administration

06:15AM | Thu, January 28, 2021

With a rush for appointments, Linn County begins vaccination for resid ...

06:00AM | Thu, January 28, 2021

Lo que sabemos sobre la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

DES MOINES — The White House COVID-19 state-by-state reports are back under new President Joe Biden’s administration.

The reports had been a weekly staple produced by the White House Coronavirus Task Force formed under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

It appears the weekly reports will continue as the latest state reports were posted online Wednesday on the federal healthdata.gov website.

The latest report, dated this past Sunday, continues in the same format, although a notice says the new administration may change the format in the coming weeks.

Missing from the latest report is the page of policy recommendations. Under the Trump administration, the reports contained a page with recommendations for policies that states should be implementing depending on the spread of COVID-19 in their state, such as face mask requirements, partial or complete business closures, and other public health measures.

Iowa’s first report from the Biden administration includes all the data featured in previous reports.

Iowa’s newest report shows the state saw a 14 percent reduction in new COVID-19 cases and an 18 percent reduction in COVID-related hospitalizations over the previous week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The latest report also shows the number of Iowa counties in the “red zone” — those with the highest rates of COVID spread — fell from 69 to 50.

Iowa has fallen to 37th among states with the highest rate of new cases per population, according to the new report.

Iowa’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been falling steadily ever since a surge that set record highs in November and December, according to state public health data. The state’s two-week averages for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all fallen to near pre-surge levels.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:13AM | Thu, January 28, 2021

Iowa still making 'programming changes' before some can receive federa ...

06:30AM | Thu, January 28, 2021

Federal COVID reports on states return under Biden administration

06:15AM | Thu, January 28, 2021

With a rush for appointments, Linn County begins vaccination for resid ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa still making 'programming changes' before some can receive federal unemployment benefits

With a rush for appointments, Linn County begins vaccination for residents 65 and older

Lo que sabemos sobre la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en Iowa

Iowa sent COVID-19 testing help to governor's donors

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Republican lawmakers slam University of Iowa for 'intimidation of free speech'

Defense: Late notice on subpoena for Mollie Tibbetts' bank records was 'clerical oversight'

Democrats decry 'freight train' of school choice bills

Iowa House OKs constitutional amendment declaring no right to abortion

Cedar Rapids family doctor pays $100,000 settlement for prescribing opioids without medical need Prescriptions for two patients over two-year period, according to U.S. Attorney's Office

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe