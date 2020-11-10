CORONAVIRUS

'Barely holding on by a thread;' Officials continue plea to wear masks, socially distance

Employers are untapped way to stop record-breaking spread of COVID-19

An unworn mask is left in the parking lot of the Oakland Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Liz Ma
An unworn mask is left in the parking lot of the Oakland Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:23PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

'Barely holding on by a thread;' Officials continue plea to wear masks ...

03:02PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says ...

02:53PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

With over 4,400 cases and 1,100 hospitalizations, COVID-19 continues t ...

12:33PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

To control the unchecked spread of the novel coronavirus in the Corridor, local leaders say they need employers to further support good practices and for adults to model good behavior for their children and others.

Leaders from Johnson and Linn counties participated in a webinar Tuesday to discuss the importance of wearing a mask and taking other public health precautions as Iowa heads into the winter season amid record-breaking COVID-19 numbers.

Panelists emphasized the dire situation the state is facing, particularly as hospitals risk becoming overwhelmed.

“What we’re seeing is uncontrolled transmission, not just in Johnson County, but across the state. We have about 7,000 cases in total in Johnson County, and 1,000 of those were reported in November,” said Sam Jarvis, community health division manager for Johnson County Public Health. “It’s pretty concerning.”

Leaders on the webinar — hosted by Think Iowa City — said employers were an untapped resource to help mitigate transmission locally, and called on businesses and corporations to encourage good practices among employees. That includes discouraging large gatherings, encouraging mask wearing in the workplace and considering allowing employees to work from home.

In addition to more mask wearing and social distancing, officials also encouraged the public to limit any contact with those outside their immediate household, even family members or close friends. Contract tracers are finding that the virus has spread among those small gatherings, not just large group settings, according to Jarvis.

That means individuals should avoid traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with friends and family this year, officials said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, it’s a wise move,” University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said. “ ... I anticipate the holiday season will be the most devastating part of the pandemic to some.”

Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush said the district is “barely holding on by a thread” as trends within the schools continue to mirror the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community. She said the district has 22 bus drivers out and more than 50 staff members who requested coronavirus-related paid leave Monday alone.

“We’re feeling stress on our system,” Bush said.

On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids Community School District applied for a state waiver to move all schools to virtual instruction until Nov. 30.

The rate of positive cases in recent weeks has driven a higher number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state than ever before, leading to a “visceral fear” among staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Gunasekaran said.

“Could this time, the number (of cases) keep increasing and no one will care until it’s too late?” he said.

Without more adherence to public health recommendations, leaders said there’s an increased chance that the activities and other events Iowans look forward to will not happen this year, including the upcoming Hawkeye women’s basketball season.

“There is some risk we may not be able to do that,” said Jan Jensen, associate head coach for the UI women’s basketball team.

Gunasekaran pointed to recent news about the success of a COVID-19 vaccine and the estimates that it will be available broadly in the spring as indication the world is in the “fourth quarter” of the pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book available for Pre-Order

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Replay: Pints & Politics, Thursday Oct. 29

Watch the replay of the virtual edition of Pints and Politics recorded on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Watch Replay
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

“Iowa is not a case study in failure,” he said. “Every state has ups and downs, every state has had its peaks. The question is why do we have this out of control peak now? Why have we fought hard for three quarters but gave up in the fourth?”

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:23PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

'Barely holding on by a thread;' Officials continue plea to wear masks ...

03:02PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says ...

02:53PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

With over 4,400 cases and 1,100 hospitalizations, COVID-19 continues t ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says

With over 4,400 cases and 1,100 hospitalizations, COVID-19 continues to swell in Iowa

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

Iowa jury trials postponed until February due to coronavirus surge

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids schools apply to go entirely online for 2 weeks starting Thursday

College Community applies for two-week virtual instruction waiver

Cedar Ridge surpasses national brands for best-selling 750-milileter bourbon in Iowa

Man caught with stolen pickup truck in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say

Regents name committee to search for new University of Iowa president

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe