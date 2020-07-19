CORONAVIRUS

Backlog creates highest number of coronavirus test results reported in one 24-hour period

State reports 733 new positive coronavirus cases

A sign directs cars to the entrance of the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continui
A sign directs cars to the entrance of the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
01:06PM | Sun, July 19, 2020

08:00AM | Sun, July 19, 2020

Iowa nursing homes reopen for visitors for first time in months

01:37PM | Sat, July 18, 2020

Linn County reports 2 more coronavirus deaths

07:49PM | Fri, July 17, 2020

What stores are requiring face masks in Iowa
Iowa reported 11,990 coronavirus test results by 11 a.m. Sunday after a backlog in the electronic reporting system caused only 714 test results to be reported in the previous 24-hour period, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Of the total test results, 733 were positive, making the rate of positive cases 6.11 percent.

Five deaths were reported, one each in Johnson, Clinton, Dallas, Polk, and Pottawattamie counties. Johnson County has reported a total of 10 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. A total of 792 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Johnson County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,619 and the seven-day rolling average to 24.

The seven-day rolling average is the average number of positive coronavirus cases in the county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette daily with the new data.

Linn County reported 42 new coronavirus cases, a tie for the third-highest single-day number of cases since the pandemic began. The county also saw 42 cases on July 16. Linn County has reported a total of 1,570 cases, with a seven-day rolling average of 17.

Polk County reported 185 new cases.

The number of Iowans hospitalized for the coronavirus rose from 210 to 214. People in intensive care units increased by five to 75, and those on ventilators increased from 27 to 31.

No long-term care facilities were added or removed from the list of facility outbreaks in the past 24 hours. Numbers of cases and people recovered did not change at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, Winslow House Care Center in Marion, and Solon Nursing Care Center.

These are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases:

1. Polk County: 8306

2. Woodbury County: 3454

3. Black Hawk County: 2688

4. Buena Vista County: 1752

5. Johnson County: 1619

6. Linn County: 1570

7. Dallas County: 1544

8. Scott County: 1287

9. Marshall County: 1180

10. Dubuque County: 1176

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 185

2. Linn County: 42

3. Dallas County: 40

4. Dubuque County: 40

5. Black Hawk County: 38

6. Woodbury County: 36

7. Scott County: 33

8. Johnson County: 21

9. Pottawattamie County: 19

10. Marshall County: 16

11. Warren County: 14

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

All articles by Brooklyn

