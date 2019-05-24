Health

Aspen Dental event to offer free services to Iowa veterans

Vietnam Veteran David Meagan speaks with Dr. Scott Lopshire prior to receiving treatment at Aspen Dental in Coralville on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015. Meagan visited Aspen Dental’s Day of Service in June, where he got free care and had several teeth removed. After hearing Meagan’s story of military service Lopshire is continuing to treat him free of charge. (Gazette File Photo)
Eastern Iowa dental clinics will be offering free services next month as a part of a nationwide campaign to provide dental care for veterans.

On June 8, four area Aspen Dental clinics will participate in the company’s sixth annual Day of Service, the network’s effort to help a population it says struggles to obtain oral health care.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans can obtain dental services at clinics in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Dubuque.

Veterans interested in scheduling an appointment may call 1-844-277-3646. Appointment slots are limited and are first-come, first-served.

Participating Eastern Iowa clinics:

• Cedar Rapids: 2315 Edgewood Rd. SW, Suite 160

• Cedar Rapids: 4545 First Ave. SE, Suite 100

• Coralville: 1810 N. Coral St., Suite A

• Dubuque: 3432 Dodge St., Suite 102

Aspen Dental expects to help about 5,000 veterans nationwide, according to a news release.

Last year, Aspen Dental served more than 4,300 veterans at 426 locations, the release said.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans qualify for full VA dental benefits if they were prisoners of war, have a service-related mouth injury or are “100 percent disabled” — a VA benefits qualification meaning they are unable to maintain employment because of a disability.

Because of this, Aspen Dental officials say, it is difficult for many veterans to obtain oral health care.

