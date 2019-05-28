ASAC executive director Barb Gay announces departure

CEDAR RAPIDS — The executive director of the Area Substance Abuse Council, the Cedar Rapids-based behavioral health and substance abuse provider, has announced her resignation.

Barb Gay, ASAC executive director since December 2014, will be departing next month, according to the organization.

Gay will be departing for a role in the Zero Suicide Institute, a suicide prevention advocacy organization within the Educational Development Center.

ASAC Deputy Director Melissa Walker will serve as interim executive director effective June 7, and will act in that capacity while the board of directors conducts a search for Gay’s replacement.

Walker has been with ASAC since 2001.

The announcement stated Gay has been “instrumental” in directing the organization’s future growth and has created opportunities for ASAC to integrate mental health and substance use disorder care.

Gay “has guided ASAC through tremendous change and growth over the past five years, and her leadership will be greatly missed,” the announcement said. It added her role at the Zero Suicide Institute “will give (Gay) the opportunity to continue efforts with supporting the integration of substance abuse and suicide care into health care systems.”

