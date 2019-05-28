Health

ASAC executive director Barb Gay announces departure

Has served with organization since 2014

Barb Gay resigning as Area Substance Abuse Council executive director
Barb Gay resigning as Area Substance Abuse Council executive director

CEDAR RAPIDS — The executive director of the Area Substance Abuse Council, the Cedar Rapids-based behavioral health and substance abuse provider, has announced her resignation.

Barb Gay, ASAC executive director since December 2014, will be departing next month, according to the organization.

Gay will be departing for a role in the Zero Suicide Institute, a suicide prevention advocacy organization within the Educational Development Center.

ASAC Deputy Director Melissa Walker will serve as interim executive director effective June 7, and will act in that capacity while the board of directors conducts a search for Gay’s replacement.

Walker has been with ASAC since 2001.

The announcement stated Gay has been “instrumental” in directing the organization’s future growth and has created opportunities for ASAC to integrate mental health and substance use disorder care.

Gay “has guided ASAC through tremendous change and growth over the past five years, and her leadership will be greatly missed,” the announcement said. It added her role at the Zero Suicide Institute “will give (Gay) the opportunity to continue efforts with supporting the integration of substance abuse and suicide care into health care systems.”

• Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

MORE Health ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Supreme Court upholds Indiana fetal burial law, spurns abortion measure

More Iowa children under private insurance, research shows

Iowa employers develop suicide prevention strategies to help those in need

College students seeking mental health care face barriers on campus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New features added to federally mandated school accountability system

Gun pulled following preschool graduation argument in Iowa City

'Downtown ambassadors' intended to de-escalate problems at Greene Square, Cedar Rapids library

Transgender students bathroom school policy preserved by U.S. Supreme Court

Long-standing sculpture in Iowa City will get new life at Riverfront Crossings

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.