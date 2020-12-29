CORONAVIRUS

Another 1,481 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths for Iowa

Linn County reported three deaths on Tuesday

Medical staff check documents for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, i
Medical staff check documents for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa reported 1,481 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 67 new deaths Tuesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 276,951 virus cases and 3,812 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The state’s seven-day average number for cases is 1,133.

Linn County added 61 cases and three deaths. The county’s total number of cases is 16,431, and its death toll is 243.

Johnson County added 70 cases with no new deaths, bringing its total of cases to 10,956.

Statewide, 154 cases were reported for children up to age 17, for a total of 28,788. Cases among education workers increased by five, for a total of 7,671.

Of the newly reported deaths, four were in Ida County. Counties reporting three deaths included Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Clayton, Jones, O’Brien and Pottawattamie.

Counties with two deaths are Cerro Gordo, Des Moines, Henry, Mitchell, Muscatine, Sioux and Union.

Counties with one death each are Allamakee, Appanoose, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Emmet, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Iowa, Jasper, Kossuth, Lyon, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Shelby, Taylor, Washington, Winneshiek, Woodbury, Worth and Wright.

State hospitalizations as of 11 a.m. Tuesday were at 620, up from 586 in a 24-hour period. Intensive-care patients increased from 111 to 117, and the number of patients on ventilators went from 60 to 67.



As of Tuesday, 114 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list, a decrease of nine since Monday, which includes the removal of Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion.

The Gardens of Cedar Rapids went from 21 to 23 virus cases and added five recoveries for 14 total.

Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids added 10 new cases for a total of 50, with one recovered.

Meth-Wick Health Care Center in Cedar Rapids remained at 30 cases with two recoveries for a total of 24.

In Johnson County, Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville remained at 35 cases with two recoveries for a total of 20.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

