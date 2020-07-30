CORONAVIRUS

American College of Physicians calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic public health strategy

Statement sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds office

(Dreamstime/TNS)
(Dreamstime/TNS)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:37PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

American College of Physicians calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic ...

03:07PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa teachers association rejects governor's coronavirus school reopen ...

01:09PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa schools can request temporary all-virtual instruction if 10% of s ...

12:53PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Jackson County reports first coronavirus-related death
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Iowa chapter of the American College of Physicians said Thursday it sent a statement to Gov. Kim Reynolds calling for masks to be worn in community settings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The college, a national organizations of specialists within primary care, stated the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary and noted the rate of infection continues to climb in Iowa.

According to the statement, masks should be worn when physical distancing is not possible and the college’s members believe that authorities should make masking a comprehensive public health strategy.

A comprehensive public health strategy should include masking, good hand hygiene, approved disinfection practices, social distancing, and an effective testing strategy.

On Wednesday, 300 Iowa doctors signed a letter urging Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate.

The physicians also have planned a Saturday morning news conference in Des Moines.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:37PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

American College of Physicians calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic ...

03:07PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa teachers association rejects governor's coronavirus school reopen ...

01:09PM | Thu, July 30, 2020

Iowa schools can request temporary all-virtual instruction if 10% of s ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
alexandra_Skores

The Gazette

All articles by Alexandra

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa teachers association rejects governor's coronavirus school reopening plan

Iowa schools can request temporary all-virtual instruction if 10% of students are absent

Jackson County reports first coronavirus-related death

What should schools do if a student is sick? Here's what Iowa recommends

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa football review: Program's 'Iowa Way' left Black players feeling 'isolated, targeted, and unwelcome'

Watch replay: Iowa football racial disparity press conference with Gary Barta, Kirk Ferentz

Iowa cracking down on social distancing in bars, restaurants

Iowa City police chief finalists announced

Iowa's coronavirus risks worsen, White House report says

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate