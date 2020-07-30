American College of Physicians calls for masks as coronavirus pandemic public health strategy

The Iowa chapter of the American College of Physicians said Thursday it sent a statement to Gov. Kim Reynolds calling for masks to be worn in community settings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The college, a national organizations of specialists within primary care, stated the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary and noted the rate of infection continues to climb in Iowa.

According to the statement, masks should be worn when physical distancing is not possible and the college’s members believe that authorities should make masking a comprehensive public health strategy.

A comprehensive public health strategy should include masking, good hand hygiene, approved disinfection practices, social distancing, and an effective testing strategy.

On Wednesday, 300 Iowa doctors signed a letter urging Gov. Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate.

The physicians also have planned a Saturday morning news conference in Des Moines.

