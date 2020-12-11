Deadline for Affordable Care Act open enrollment is Tuesday

Dec. 15 is the deadline for Iowans to enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act for 2021.

Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa, Medica and Oscar are offering ACA-compliant individual coverage plans for 2021, according to the Iowa Insurance Division.

The insurance division said anyone already enrolled in a plan through ACA in 2020 will automatically be re-enrolled in the same plan or similar plan in 2021.

Individuals can enroll at (800) 318-2596 or healthcare.gov. Those looking for assistance enrolling in plans can go to localhelp.healthcare.gov/.

“Rates have come down as a result of new options within the individual market,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said in a news release earlier this week.

“As the ACA’s open enrollment season comes to a close, Iowans considering individual plans should talk with a licensed insurance agent to thoroughly research all coverage options to determine the best plan for themselves and their families.”

