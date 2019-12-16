Health

Affordable Care Act enrollment extended until Wednesday

Technical glitches may have contributed, according to national reports

A busy screen is shown on the laptop of a Certified Application Counselor as he attempted to enroll an interested person for Affordable Care Act insurance, known as Obamacare, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami, Florida October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A busy screen is shown on the laptop of a Certified Application Counselor as he attempted to enroll an interested person for Affordable Care Act insurance, known as Obamacare, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami, Florida October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The deadline for Americans to enroll in health insurance through the federal exchange has been extended by two days.

Individuals now can sign up for coverage starting through the Affordable Care Act through Wednesday, Dec. 18, according to an announcement from federal officials.

The deadline to sign up for insurance starting Jan. 1 had been Monday.

“This additional time will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for Jan. 1 coverage,” according to a statement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that oversees the marketplace and open enrollment.

According to some national reports, the extension was added likely due to widespread glitches on the website consumers use to sign-up for insurance.

Thirty-eight states, including Iowa, use healthcare.gov to sign up for plans through the ACA. According to reports from The Hill website, technical problems on healthcare.gov have prevented people from signing up in recent days.

The CMS acknowledged some consumers “may have experienced issues” in the final hours of open enrollment in its statement Monday, adding officials have extended enrollment “in an abundance of caution” to accommodate those individuals.

“CMS’s primary goal is to provide a seamless open enrollment experience for HealthCare.gov consumers and ensure that those Americans who want coverage offered through the Exchange can enroll in a plan,” according to its statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As of Dec. 7, nearly 3.9 million Americans had signed up for plans during open enrollment. Of that, a little more than 1 million are new consumers.

In Iowa, more than 23,000 individuals signed up for coverage through the exchange as of Dec. 7.

The CMS stated those individuals who left their name at the call center will not need to call back and apply during the extension. A call center representative will follow up later in the week.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Health ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa researcher gets $18 million to study Huntington's disease

Democrats highlight Abby Finkenauer's vote to lower prescription drug costs

Mercy's anti-human trafficking coordinator named to federal council

Iowa City VA staff inappropriately canceled some exams, audit says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fate of Cedar Rapids Cargill plant weighs on employees, decision-makers

Meet the 12 Cats of Christmas in Cedar Rapids, looking for holiday homes

Socialism not the answer for capitalism's failures, Tom Steyer says in outlining economic policy

Iowa's auditor questions $40,000 in relocation benefits for patrol lieutenant who moved family farther away

USMCA - Trump's 'historic transaction' - is a historic disappointment

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.