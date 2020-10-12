A grim new pandemic milestone for Iowa as the state exceeds 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases

More than 100,000 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March. That’s roughly 3 percent of the state’s population.

Iowa reported 438 new cases as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 100,058 and passing a grim milestone when it comes to the coronavirus.

Since the first of the month the state has seen the additions of more than 10,000 positive cases, and earlier this month, White House experts warned state officials that Iowa continues to see more than twice the rate of coronavirus infections as the national average.

Seven new deaths in five counties were also reported Monday.

Woodbury County reported three deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the data, while Delaware, Dubuque, Linn and Wapello counties reported one death each.

Of the 2,623 test results disclosed by the IDPH as of 11 a.m. Monday — the fewest since Sept. 7 when 2,566 results were released — 438 came back positive for COVID-19 while 2,185 came back negative or inconclusive, giving the state a 24-hour positivity rate of 16.7 percent.

On Sunday, Iowa saw a sharp increase in its 24-hour positivity rate — 20.23 percent — the highest rate reported since Sept. 17 when the state saw a positivity rate of 20.54 percent.

Linn County added 15 cases as of 11 a.m. Monday bringing its total number of cases to 4679 total. The county’s seven-day average is 39 and its positivity rate is 6.15 percent.

Johnson County added 25 cases, bringing its total to 5,472 total. The county’s seven-day average is 28 and its positivity rate is 20 percent.

Story County added four cases in the past 24 hours, while Black Hawk County added eight.

Story County has seen a total of 3,713 positive COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Its seven-day average is 22 and its positivity rate is 22.22 percent.

Black Hawk County has reported a total of 4,920 since March. Its seven-day average is 38 and its positivity rate is 13.33 percent.

Forty-seven individuals employed in the education field received positive test results in the past 24 hours, according to the data, bringing the total number of education employees infected to 4,694.

Iowa’s children also saw an uptick with 52 new positive test results being reported among children between the ages of zero and 17. The total number of Iowan children infected is 8,619.

As for long-term care facilities, Hiawatha Care Center reported 1 new case and one new recovery, while Ridgecrest Village and Kahl Home, both in Scott County — were both removed from the state’s outbreak list. Ridgecrest had been on the state’s outbreak list for nearly 2 months, while Kahl Home was added just a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations rose in the past 24 hours from 438 to 449 and the number of ICU patients climbed 100 to 109, while the number of patients on ventilators dipped from 40 to 39.

