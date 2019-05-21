A Avenue reduced to one lane near St. Luke's Hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS — Starting today, part of A Avenue NE next to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital will be reduced to one lane for work on a new project honoring a former official.

The east bound lane of A Avenue between 10th and 11th streets NE will be closed for work on Townsend Plaza until June 11.

The plaza is a tribute to Ted Townsend, president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids until he retired in 2018, after 16 years at the hospital. The project will incorporate more flowers, plants and seating along the section of A Avenue, according to a news release on the project.

“Townsend had a long-standing interest in enhancing St. Luke’s campus and (the MedQuarter district) during his tenure,” the news release stated. “The Townsend Plaza project will honor his dedication and commitment to health care in Cedar Rapids.”

