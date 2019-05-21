Health

A Avenue reduced to one lane near St. Luke's Hospital

Crews to work on Townsend Plaza, new project next to hospital

Ted Townsend, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids, poses for a picture behind his desk at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Ted Townsend, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids, poses for a picture behind his desk at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Starting today, part of A Avenue NE next to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital will be reduced to one lane for work on a new project honoring a former official.

The east bound lane of A Avenue between 10th and 11th streets NE will be closed for work on Townsend Plaza until June 11.

The plaza is a tribute to Ted Townsend, president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids until he retired in 2018, after 16 years at the hospital. The project will incorporate more flowers, plants and seating along the section of A Avenue, according to a news release on the project.

“Townsend had a long-standing interest in enhancing St. Luke’s campus and (the MedQuarter district) during his tenure,” the news release stated. “The Townsend Plaza project will honor his dedication and commitment to health care in Cedar Rapids.”

l Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

MORE Health ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2019 winter busiest ever for overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids

UIHC to add North Liberty, Coralville services

Kentucky U.S. Sen. McConnell introduces bill making the legal smoking age 21

Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

Mount Mercy President announces plans to leave next summer

Chew on this: Boston Fish is saved, Louie's Scoreboard is not, and more restaurant news

Chris Soules settles with Mosher family for $2.4 million

VIDEO: Ford to use walking robots with self-driving vans for package deliveries

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.