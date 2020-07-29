CORONAVIRUS

457 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 69 new cases between Johnson and Linn counties

Six new confirmed deaths

Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at
Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The state reported at 11 a.m. on Wednesday 457 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19, creating a total of 43,195 since the start of the pandemic.

Six new deaths were confirmed related to COVID-19, for a statewide total of 844. Johnson County reported two new confirmed deaths of the six, for a total of 14 reported for the county.

Johnson and Linn counties reported 69 new cases between the two of them, Linn County with 39 and Johnson County with 30.

Linn County has reported a total of 1,894 with a 7-day average of 36. The 39 cases reported is the 9th highest daily total on record.

Johnson County has reported a total of 1,801 with a 7-day average of 21. Johnson County has passed Buena Vista County to become the 5th highest in total cases.

Long-term care outbreak updates include Solon Nursing Care Center which experienced a drop from 33 to 32 and recovered patients rose from one to three.

Hospitalizations are currently down from 253 to 246, ICU patients are up from 75 to 76, and patients on ventilators is up from 31 to 32.

Of the 5,146 results conducted, 457 were positive and 4,689 were negative for a 8.88% positive rate.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

alexandra_Skores

The Gazette

All articles by Alexandra

