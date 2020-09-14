395 new COVID-19 cases across Iowa, four additional deaths

Iowa saw 395 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and four new confirmed deaths due to the virus on Monday as of 11 a.m. according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Black Hawk, Mahaska, Wapello and Woodbury counties each saw one additional death in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Monday.

With 395 positives out of 3,207 test results in the 24-hour period, Iowa has a 12.32 percent positivity rate. Iowa’s seven-day average is at 634.

Linn County added 35 new virus cases as of Monday morning, bringing the county total to 3,525. The county’s seven-day average is 41.

Johnson County added 26 of its own new cases for a total of 4,822. Johnson County’s seven-day average is 36, continuing a downward trend for the 12th consecutive day.

Story County added eight cases for a total of 3,124. The county’s seven-day average is 30, which is also down for its seventh day in a row.

Black Hawk County added six new cases bringing the county total to 4,178. The county’s seven-day average is 22.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Across the state, hospitalizations are down by two to 272 within the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Monday. ICU patients are also down four to 75 and patients on ventilators are up one to 29.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com