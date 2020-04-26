384 more Iowans test positive for coronavirus, 6 more deaths reported

An additional 384 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 5,476 positive cases so far, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday.

That’s a little more than half the record one-day tally of 648 new cases reported Saturday.

Included in the new cases are outbreaks at three more long-term care facilities, including another one in Linn County.

The state reported 16 new cases as Living Center West, a skilled nursing facility in southeast Cedar Rapids operated by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s. The facility joins the list of three other such outbreaks in Linn County — at Heritage Specialty Care (111 cases); Linn Manor Care Center (22 cases); and Manor Care Health Services (12 cases).

The state also reported new outbreaks at a long-term care facility in Black Hawk County and one in Dallas County, the only outbreaks in such facilities in those counties so far. The additions bring the new number of outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities to 16.

And Emmet County in northwest Iowa has recorded its first positive test, in a person ages 41 to 60.

Double-digit increases were noted in the following counties:

• Woodbury County: 93

• Polk County: 72

• Dallas County: 39

• Marshall County: 35

• Linn County: 25

• Black Hawk County: 23

• Allamakee County: 12

• Winneshiek County: 12

• Dubuque County: 10

• Muscatine County: 10

Six more deaths were reported Sunday in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, a person between 41 and 60 years old;

• Clinton County, someone 81 or older;

• Des Moines County, an individual between 61 and 80 years old.

• Johnson County, one person between 18 and 40 and another 81 or older;

• Linn County, one person 81 or older.

These mark the first deaths for Clinton and Des Moines counties, and the first younger adult death in Johnson County.

The state reported an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 people who have tested negative to date.

The number of positive cases is expected to continue growing as Test Iowa sites open and additional testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues. Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked Iowans to go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment.

As of Sunday, 286 Iowans were hospitalized, 1,900 residents have recovered and 1 in 87 Iowans have been tested.

The Eastern Iowa health districts retained their overall score on a state matrix where a rating of 12 is the worst. Both northeast Iowa’s Region 6, which includes Cedar Rapids, and southeast Iowa’s Region 5, remained rated 9.

The south-central Region 1, which includes the city of Des Moines, also remained rated 9. But Iowa’s three other regions, which include Sioux City, Mason City and Council Bluffs, are rated lower — which indicates those areas may be the first regions that see further easing of restrictions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

