211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigators to help get past barriers for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

Iowans with an underlying medical condition can now use the state’s vaccine navigator services to schedule a COVID-19 shot through the 211 hotline.

State officials announced Tuesday that any Iowan that qualifies for the vaccine, but faces barriers to finding an appointment, can reach a vaccine navigator by calling 211 or (800) 244-7431. Those that currently qualify for a vaccine in the state are those aged 65 and older as well as Iowans aged 64 and younger with an underlying health condition.

Previously, services through 211 had only been available to older Iowans.

Vaccine navigators are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven day a week. Translation services are available, according to the news release.

Des Moines Metro Hosting Mass Vaccine Clinic

The state also announced Tuesday that 211 is partnering with Hy-Vee to host a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Iowans aged 65 and older, and for Iowans with underlying health conditions. Qualifying health conditions are outlined on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The clinic, which will take place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., will offer the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be located at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, 833 Fifth Ave.

Appointments are required. Individuals interested in an appointment can schedule one by calling 211 or (800) 244-7431.

It’s recommended recipients attending the clinic bring a photo ID, an insurance card (if they have insurance) and a Medicare card (if they are a Medicare recipient).

If individuals don’t have insurance or a photo ID, they can still be vaccinated, the news release states.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com