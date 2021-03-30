CORONAVIRUS

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigators to help get past barriers for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

State hotline helps Iowans find, schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Stickers and syringes holding the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are ready for patients during a vaccination clinic at the UI
Stickers and syringes holding the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are ready for patients during a vaccination clinic at the UI Health Support Services Building in Coralville on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:25PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigato ...

03:51PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000

05:02PM | Mon, March 29, 2021

Iowa reports 137 new COVID-19 cases and four new, confirmed deaths

03:59PM | Sat, March 27, 2021

Almost 18% of Iowans fully vaccinated against COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowans with an underlying medical condition can now use the state’s vaccine navigator services to schedule a COVID-19 shot through the 211 hotline.

State officials announced Tuesday that any Iowan that qualifies for the vaccine, but faces barriers to finding an appointment, can reach a vaccine navigator by calling 211 or (800) 244-7431. Those that currently qualify for a vaccine in the state are those aged 65 and older as well as Iowans aged 64 and younger with an underlying health condition.

Previously, services through 211 had only been available to older Iowans.

Vaccine navigators are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven day a week. Translation services are available, according to the news release.

Des Moines Metro Hosting Mass Vaccine Clinic

The state also announced Tuesday that 211 is partnering with Hy-Vee to host a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Iowans aged 65 and older, and for Iowans with underlying health conditions. Qualifying health conditions are outlined on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The clinic, which will take place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., will offer the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be located at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, 833 Fifth Ave.

Appointments are required. Individuals interested in an appointment can schedule one by calling 211 or (800) 244-7431.

It’s recommended recipients attending the clinic bring a photo ID, an insurance card (if they have insurance) and a Medicare card (if they are a Medicare recipient).

If individuals don’t have insurance or a photo ID, they can still be vaccinated, the news release states.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:25PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigato ...

03:51PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000

05:02PM | Mon, March 29, 2021

Iowa reports 137 new COVID-19 cases and four new, confirmed deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000

Iowa reports 137 new COVID-19 cases and four new, confirmed deaths

Almost 18% of Iowans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 40,000 young people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic began

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Tweaks to new Iowa election rules possible

High costs, lack of planning and collaboration behind University of Iowa hospital rejection

Marion mayor reflects on city's growth through pandemic, derecho

Bret Nilles reelected to fifth term as Linn County Democrats chair

2 Iowa State University students who died when boat capsized identified

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe