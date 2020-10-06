CORONAVIRUS

1,400 Iowans have now died of COVID-19

Hospitalization numbers approach state record set in May

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tues
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
02:15PM | Tue, October 06, 2020

1,400 Iowans have now died of COVID-19

02:09PM | Tue, October 06, 2020

Educator dies with COVID-19 as Iowa virus spread continues

12:57PM | Tue, October 06, 2020

Meskwaki casino lays off 100 employees

03:43PM | Mon, October 05, 2020

Iowa reports 371 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths Monday

Iowa saw 534 new COVID-19 cases within the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Additionally, the state had 13 new confirmed deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,400. Floyd County had three new deaths reported on Tuesday. Allamakee, Dubuque and Woodbury County had two new deaths each and Hardin, Plymouth, Poweshiek and Tama County had one death each.

Of Tuesday’s new virus cases, 56 were individuals aged 0-17 and 69 were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. The Des Moines Register and AP reported on Monday that a West Des Moines school employee has died of COVID-19. The state page did not reflect that number at the time of publishing, still only showing one death that it had been previously.

Locally, Linn County added 31 of its own virus cases for a county total of 4,436. The county’s seven-day average is 47 and its positivity rate is 10.92 percent.

Johnson County saw 17 new cases within the 24-hour period for a total of 5,296. Johnson County’s seven-day average is 18 and its current positivity rate is 8.02 percent.

Story County added 25 new virus cases on Tuesday. The county’s total is 3,584 with a seven-day average currently at 17 and a positivity rate of 20.16 percent.

Black Hawk County had 16 new cases. Black Hawk’s total is 4,667 and its seven-day average is 22. The county’s positivity rate is 9.64 percent.

Hospitalizations across the state are only a few away from surpassing Iowa’s highest-daily count yet. Hospitalizations went up from 389 to 413 in the 24-hour period, only four short of the current record of 417 on May 6. ICU patients also went up from 99 to 104 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same at 43.

Many long-term care facilities were added to the outbreak list as of Tuesday as well.

Denison Care Center in Crawford County had six new cases, Good Samaritan Society-Estherville in Emmet County has 12 cases, Colonial Manor of Amana in Iowa County has five cases with one recovered, Oskaloosa Care Center in Mahaska County has three cases and Keosauqua Health Care Center in Van Buren County has four cases with four recovered.

Locally, Hiawatha Care Center has 62 cases with 49 recovered as of Tuesday morning.

Good Samaritan Society- Forest City in Winnebago County was removed from the outbreak list on Tuesday, as was Aase Haugen Home in Winneshiek County.

