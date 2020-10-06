1,400 Iowans have now died of COVID-19

Iowa saw 534 new COVID-19 cases within the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.
Additionally, the state had 13 new confirmed deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,400. Floyd County had three new deaths reported on Tuesday. Allamakee, Dubuque and Woodbury County had two new deaths each and Hardin, Plymouth, Poweshiek and Tama County had one death each.
Of Tuesday’s new virus cases, 56 were individuals aged 0-17 and 69 were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. The Des Moines Register and AP reported on Monday that a West Des Moines school employee has died of COVID-19. The state page did not reflect that number at the time of publishing, still only showing one death that it had been previously.
Support our coverage
Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.
If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.
All donations are tax-deductible.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa high school football rankings: Xavier leapfrogs DCG for No. 1 spot in Class 3A
- 19-year-old man shot several times when shots fired at vehicle near Noelridge Park in Cedar Rapids
- St. Luke’s to demolish part of historical building following derecho-related damages
- Lines form for first day of Iowa early voting
- C.R. Xavier earns fourth straight state golf berth
- Cedar Rapids student selected for Iowa Department of Education’s state equity committee