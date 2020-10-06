1,400 Iowans have now died of COVID-19

Iowa saw 534 new COVID-19 cases within the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Additionally, the state had 13 new confirmed deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,400. Floyd County had three new deaths reported on Tuesday. Allamakee, Dubuque and Woodbury County had two new deaths each and Hardin, Plymouth, Poweshiek and Tama County had one death each.

Of Tuesday’s new virus cases, 56 were individuals aged 0-17 and 69 were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. The Des Moines Register and AP reported on Monday that a West Des Moines school employee has died of COVID-19. The state page did not reflect that number at the time of publishing, still only showing one death that it had been previously.