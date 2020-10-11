CORONAVIRUS

1 in 5 COVID-19 tests in Iowa prove positive

State adds another 1,262 cases, six more deaths

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
02:13PM | Sun, October 11, 2020

By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

The rate of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 rose Sunday morning to the highest level in more than two weeks as the state reported 1,262 new cases and six more deaths due to the virus.

Of the 6,237 test results that came back in a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday, 4,975 of them proved negative or inconclusive. That means the rate of those that were positive — 20.23 percent — is the highest since a 20.54 positivity rate Sept 17.

Linn County added 47 cases and Johnson County added 14.

The new results bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa to 99,620.

Crawford, Linn, Poweshiek, Tama, Wapello and Woodbury County each reported a death as a result of the virus, bring the state’s total COVID-19 death count to 1,460 so far.

Among children who are of school age — up to 17 years old — another 142 cases were recorded, for a total of 8,567 in that age group. For those listed by the state in the education occupation category, Iowa added 72 cases in the 24-hour period for a total of 4,647.

Statewide hospitalizations because of COVID-19 stepped down from 450 to 438 during the period. Patients in intensive care dropped by one to 100 and those on ventilators to help breathe remained at 40.

The 10 Iowa counties that have reported the most cases since the pandemic began are:

• Polk: 17,148

• Woodbury: 6,349

• Johnson: 5,447

• Black Hawk: 4,912

• Linn: 4,664

• Dubuque: 4,146

• Story: 3,709

• Scott: 3,572

• Dallas: 3,101

• Pottawattamie: 2,649

Covid19
