News

Halcyon House back-to-school backpack project helps kids in need

As the 2019-2020 school year looms, Halcyon House is running back-to-school backpack programs to help local kids in need.

There is a high need in the Washington Community District. Stewart Elementary has 58 percent of students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch. Lincoln Elementary has 57 percent, Washington Middle School has 53 percent and Washington High School has 40 percent.

The district also has 105 homeless students.

Halcyon House, a senior living community, started the program three years ago after reaching out to Knowles’ family about starting the program in honor of her late mother.

“They wanted to honor our mom,” Knowles said. “My mom would at the beginning of each school year buy school supplies for 10 (backpacks) for each grade level. ... That was what started this.”

Now the program is in its third year, but the Halycon House is not the only ones looking to help local students who can’t afford school supplies.

