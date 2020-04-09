Photos: HACAP Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Photos: HACAP Drive-Thru Food Pantry

HACAP volunteers and staff braved rain, snow, cold and wind as they distributed food to those in need at a drive-thru food pantry in the parking lot at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Organizers had enough food assistance for 700 households at the pop-up pantry. More will be distributed at other locations as well as delivery for the home-bound.

