Photos: HACAP Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Marta Petermann (cq) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, grabs a box of food items, packaged in the morning, to a waiting person during a Hawkeye Area Community Action Plan (HACAP) food reservoir pop-up, drive-thru food pantry in the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Stadium in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. HACAP food reservoir Director Kim Guardado said that staff and volunteers had food for about 700 households available at the drive-thru food pantry. Food will be distributed to those in need at other mobile pantries in the community as well as home deliveries in many communities. HACAP planned to package 5,000 boxes of food at ImOn Ice Arena in a partnership with the City of Cedar Rapids, the arena and VenuWorks. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)