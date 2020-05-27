CORONAVIRUS

Great Jones County Fair cancels entertainment for 2020

Chairs and blankets typically blanket every inch of the free hillside seating for the most popular grandstand concerts a
Chairs and blankets typically blanket every inch of the free hillside seating for the most popular grandstand concerts at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello. (Gazette photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:37PM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends state's coronavirus data reporting

12:21PM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Great Jones County Fair cancels entertainment for 2020

11:11AM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Unemployment hits historic highs in Linn, Johnson counties

09:30AM | Wed, May 27, 2020

John Beckelman art exhibition on view online during pandemic
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MONTICELLO — Known for attracting high profile performers each year, the stage at the Great Jones County Fair will instead by empty this year.

John Harms, general manager of the Jones County Fair, said live music performances, as well as wheel and track events for the fair will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harms has not said how other aspects of the fair will proceed.

“Our immediate focus will be with our youth and to provide a safe and healthy experience for them this summer as they showcase their hard work and projects,” Harms said in s a statement. “That exhibition will be accomplished by keeping within the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Iowa Department of Public Health) guidelines as we all address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Scheduled for July 22-26, 2020, the fair boasted a lineup of acts such as the Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson. The Zac Brown Band canceled its tour at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Harms told The Gazette earlier this month they were ready to announce additional acts “if it makes sense to have entertainment at the fair.”

“We are making efforts to negotiate the terms with our entertainers and grandstand events for July 21-25, 2021” Harms’ statement said. “We will make those announcements at a later date and address our current ticket holders with their opportunities.”

Already this spring the Linn and Johnson county fairs have announced they will move to a virtual event and cancel all grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2020. Fair organizers have said they will work with the Iowa State University Extension in order to determine how to best give 4-H and FFA youth a chance to exhibit.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:37PM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends state's coronavirus data reporting

12:21PM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Great Jones County Fair cancels entertainment for 2020

11:11AM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Unemployment hits historic highs in Linn, Johnson counties
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Unemployment hits historic highs in Linn, Johnson counties

John Beckelman art exhibition on view online during pandemic

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 27:

Recovered coronavirus patient defies odds after 27 days on ventilator

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, May 27

That is a legit prepaid stimulus debit card in the mail - not a scam (although it never hurts to check)

Man whose body was found Friday at NW Cedar Rapids home was shot to death, police say

Gov. Kim Reynolds opens more businesses, entertainment venues

Recyclers urge Iowa DNR to reject bottle bill changes sought by grocers

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate