Who is running in local elections? See who filed here

Compiled by the Gazette Des Moines BureaU

In Linn County:

House 65 — Cedar Rapids Democratic Rep. Liz Bennett is unopposed.

House 66 — Cedar Rapids Democratic Rep. Art Staed is unopposed.

House 67 — Republican Sally Ann Abbott and Democrat Eric Gjerde are facing off for the seat being vacated by GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion. Both are from Cedar Rapids.

House 68 — Marion Republican Lou Rogers is challenging Cedar Rapids Democratic Rep. Molly Donahue.

House 69 — Cedar Rapids Democratic Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt is unopposed.

House 70 — Cedar Rapids Democratic Rep. Tracy Ehlert is unopposed.

In Johnson County:

House 74 — (which also includes Cedar County as well as part of Muscatine County) Republican Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton is being challenged by Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek of Iowa City.

House 74 — Democratic Rep. Dave Jacoby of Coralville is unopposed.

House 77 — Democratic Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty is unopposed.

House 85 — Iowa City Democratic Rep. Vicki Lensing faces primary challenger Christina Bohannan, Both are from Iowa City.

House 86 — Iowa City Democratic Rep. Mary Mascher is unopposed.

Around the area:

Senate 28 — Spillville Mayor Mike Klimesh, a Republican, will face Democratic Decorah businessman Matt Tapscott for a seat held by GOP Sen. Michael Breitbach of Strawberry Point.

Senate 32 — Republican Sen. Craig Johnson of Independence will be challenged by Democrat Pam Egli of Waverly.

Senate 34 — Hiawatha Democratic Sen. Liz Mathis is unopposed.

Senate 38 — Bruce Adams, Dawn Driscoll and Garrett Dozark, all of Williamsburg, are seeking the Republican nomination in an open-seat race to succeed Republican Sen. Tim Kapucian of Keystone. Democrat Ivy Schuster of Searsboro also is running.

Senate 42 — Democratic Sen. Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant will face the winner of the GOP primary contest between Nancy Amos of Mount Pleasant and Jeff Reichman of Montrose.

House 55 — Republican Rep. Michael Bergan of Dorchester will face a rematch with Democrat Kayla Koether of Decorah.

House 56 — Republican Rep. Anne Osmundson of Volga is unopposed.

House 57 — Republican Rep. Shannon Lundgren of Peosta is unopposed.

House 58 — Republican-turned-Democrat Rep. Andy McKean of Anamosa will face Republican Steven Bradley of Cascade.

House 64 — Oelwein Democratic Rep. Bruce Bearinger is unopposed.

House 72 — Montour Republican Rep. Dean Fisher will face Democrat Christina Blackcloud of Tama.

House 75 — Atkins Republican Thomas Gerhold will face Democrat Ruby Bodeker of Vinton.

House 78 — Keota Republican Rep. Jarad Klein is unopposed.

House 84 — Republican Rep. Joe Mitchell will be challenged by Democrat Jeff Fager. Both are from Mount Pleasant.

House 95 — Democrat Christian Andrews of Mount Vernon will face the winner of the GOP primary between Charlie McClintock of Alburnett and Phil High of Marion.

House 96 — Republican Rep. Lee Hein will face Democrat Everett Chase. Both are from Monticello.