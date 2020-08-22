What FEMA assistance is available for renters, homeowners related to derecho damage?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency released the following guidance and assistance information for those needing information following the Aug. 10 derecho storm.

General information for everyone

• Continue removing debris, making repairs and doing needed work.

• Document your damage with photos and video.

• Save all receipts and contractor estimates.

• Be sure to file your insurance claims and stay in touch with your insurance company. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments.

Assistance for Linn County homeowners

For losses not covered by insurance, FEMA can provide grants to homeowners for:

• Basic home repairs to help make a primary residence habitable

• Temporary rental assistance for people who need to relocate

• Other needs, such as replacing essential personal property that was damaged.

Assistance for Linn County renters

For losses not covered by insurance, FEMA can provide grants to renters for:

• Temporary rental assistance for people who need to relocate

• Other needs, such as replacing essential personal property that was damaged.

U.S. Small Business Administration

Disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration may be available for homeowners, renters, and business owners.

Registering for assistance

Online registration is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Register by phone 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time seven days a week.

In Linn County, if you have losses not covered by insurance, register:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

• By phone at 800-621-3362

• For 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-3362

• For TTY, call 800-462-7585.

Required information and documents

You can upload all required documents at DisasterAssistance.gov. You will need the following:

• Address of the damaged property

• Description of disaster-caused damage and losses

• Current mailing address

• Current telephone number

• Social Security number of one member of the household

• Insurance information

• Total household annual income

• Bank account routing and account number for direct deposit

Save your FEMA registration number, also known as FEMA ID number. Check your DisasterAssistance.gov account for updates.

FEMA contact information

• By phone at 800-621-3362

• For 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-3362

• For TTY, call 800-462-7585

Individual assistance — remote inspections

Housing inspections may be conducted remotely by trained inspectors. Different methods of validation will be used to help make determinations, including:

• Photo or imagery that is geocoded and visually indicates the damage

• Visual validation of the home exterior by a FEMA inspector

• A verifiable contractor’s estimate or structural engineer’s report detailing the repairs needed due to disaster-caused damage to the home

• Supporting documentation from the state or county reflecting the home is destroyed as a direct result of the disaster.

FEMA will not make determinations that a home was destroyed solely based on a remote inspection phone call with the applicant.

Remote inspections have no impact on some types of assistance available that do not require an inspection. This includes child care, transportation, moving and storage, and disaster-related medical or dental expenses.