Watch at 8 a.m.: U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings start for Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation hearing begin Monday morning for Amy Coney Barrett, who is President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Four days of hearings are set for the Senate Judiciary Committee before the panel sends its expected recommendation to the full Senate for a vote. Republicans who control the chamber say they are expecting to have her confirmed before the Nov. 3 election.

When: Begins at 8 a.m. Iowa time.

Watch: Networks and cable stations are expected to cover at least the start of the hearing during but may cut away to other programming later. The hearing will be shown on C-SPAN and livestreamed on a wide array of websites including the committee’s at judiciary.senate.gov.

Who: Barrett, 48, a federal appeals court judge, would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. The replacement by Barrett, a conservative, would shift the balance on the court significantly to the right.

The committee: Both of Iowa’s senators, Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, serve on the committee. So does U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate. Two of the members of the 22-member committee have tested positive for COVID-19: Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah.