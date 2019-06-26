Government

Watch Live: The first Democratic presidential debate of 2019

The Gazette
The candidates podiums wait empty on the stage of the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate before the first 10 of 20 total Democratic candidates take the stage to start a debate that will be held over the course of two nights at the Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center in Miami, U.S. June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The candidates podiums wait empty on the stage of the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate before the first 10 of 20 total Democratic candidates take the stage to start a debate that will be held over the course of two nights at the Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center in Miami, U.S. June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The first of two this week and many to come after.

