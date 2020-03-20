CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives update on COVID-19 in Iowa

The daily press conference is set to begin an hour earlier, at 2:30 p.m. today

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa now has 44 positive COVID-19 cases and that the state is not considering a shelter-in-place order. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP )

Earlier today, the total cases of coronavirus in the state was increased by one to 45.

The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a news conference on the Coronavirus for Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. According to an official release, the news conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, and she will be providing an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. The news conference will stream live from the Governor’s official Facebook page, and or it can also be live-streamed on this page.

