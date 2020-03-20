Earlier today, the total cases of coronavirus in the state was increased by one to 45.
The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a news conference on the Coronavirus for Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. According to an official release, the news conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, and she will be providing an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. The news conference will stream live from the Governor’s official Facebook page, and or it can also be live-streamed on this page.
