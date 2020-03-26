CORONAVIRUS

Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, March 26

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:23PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, March 26 ...

01:56PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring

01:25PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Cellphone data shows Iowans doing so-so on social distancing

01:05PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

You've lost your job - now what? Experts offer tips as coronavirus leads to unem ...

12:45PM | Thu, March 26, 2020

34 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa confirmed Thursday

11:07AM | Thu, March 26, 2020

How much unemployment can you receive and for how long?

View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA on Mar
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA on March 25, 2020. The state counted its first death from COVID-19 in Dubuque County as of Tuesday. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Earlier today, the governor’s office announced 34 additional coronavirus cases for a total of 179 confirmed cases in the state. There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa universities announce temporary, lenient, grading option this spring

Man accused of raping 24-year-old woman in NW Cedar Rapids

Cellphone data shows Iowans doing so-so on social distancing

You've lost your job - now what? Experts offer tips as coronavirus leads to unemployment

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

34 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa confirmed Thursday

Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa as coronavirus idles workers

Four long-term care facilities in Iowa report COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 26: Iowa provides State Hygienic Lab with $900,000

Disc golf - Iowa's secret statewide pastime - during the coronavirus outbreak

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.