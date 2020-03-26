Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, March 26 ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Earlier today, the governor’s office announced 34 additional coronavirus cases for a total of 179 confirmed cases in the state. There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- New plans submitted for Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids
- In Iowa, a men's basketball National Player of Year award is Luka Garza's or a joke
- Iowa’s Spencer Lee focuses on positive, prepares for what comes next
- What’s in the COVID-19 Aid bill? Make direct payments to Americans, lift penalties on companies, stock portfolios
- Iowa City VA, Quaker Oats employees test positive for coronavirus
- U.S. Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote