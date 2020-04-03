CORONAVIRUS

Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Friday, April 3

02:30PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference updating Iowan's on the status of COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference updating Iowan's on the status of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Johnston. There have been 66 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 614 positive cases and two additional deaths according to the IDPH. Brian Powers/pool, The Register

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

699 people have positively tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Friday, but no new deaths were reported Friday.

