Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Friday, April 3

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
699 people have positively tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Friday, but no new deaths were reported Friday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- As Maggie McQuillen fights, support comes from Anamosa and beyond
- Cedar Rapids woman identified as one killed in accident east of Atkins Wednesday
- Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Linn County
- Trying to bring Iowa to prospects via FaceTime is the challenge for Hawkeye recruiting
- Photos: A shrine of hope for Maggie McQuillen
- Analysis: The better 4A Iowa high school football teams got the tougher schedules for 2020