WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Wednesday, March 25 ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Earlier today, the governor’s office announced 21 additional coronavirus cases for a total of 145 positive cases in the state. There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Cedar Rapids mayor urges Iowa governor to issue statewide shelter-in-place order; local decision could come within a week
- Iowa universities moving forward with athletics upgrades
- Iowa basketball 2020 recruit Tony Perkins blossomed as a senior
- NewBoCo, local businesses, schools use 3D printers to make face shields for hospitals
- Operation Quickfind for Emma Janss of Cedar Rapids
- Gov. Kim Reynolds says she won’t set time lines