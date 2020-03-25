CORONAVIRUS

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Wednesday, March 25

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:12PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Wednesday, March 25 ...

12:58PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Family counselors' tips on managing stress at home during coronavirus pandemic ...

12:18PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Illinois family donates 50 homemade face shields to University of Iowa hospital

12:03PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

UnityPoint-Cedar Rapids opens respiratory clinic

11:36AM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Iowa City VA employee tests positive for coronavirus

11:26AM | Wed, March 25, 2020

21 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, with 2 in Benton County
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus during a news conference at the State Emergency O
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Earlier today, the governor’s office announced 21 additional coronavirus cases for a total of 145 positive cases in the state. There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Family counselors' tips on managing stress at home during coronavirus pandemic

Illinois family donates 50 homemade face shields to University of Iowa hospital

UnityPoint-Cedar Rapids opens respiratory clinic

Iowa City VA employee tests positive for coronavirus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Employees at Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

21 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, with 2 in Benton County

Whirlpool temporarily shutters Amana plant after employee's positive COVID-19 test

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 25: Cedar Rapids playgrounds closed

First coronavirus-related death in Iowa confirmed

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.