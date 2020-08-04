Watch at 11 a.m.: Gov. Kim Reynolds resumes twice weekly briefings

Starting today, Gov. Kim Reynolds is increasing her scheduled news conferences to twice a week. Today’s news conference, held at the Iowa PBS studios in Johnston, will be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m.
The governor had been holding weekday news conferences daily since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, but that schedule was revised to just Tuesdays and Thursdays starting in June. It was further reduced in the ensuring weeks.
Her office announced last week that it would restart the twice-a-week briefings this week.
