Want to serve on a Cedar Rapids board, commission or advisory committee?

CEDAR RAPIDS — Residents may apply for current and upcoming openings on city boards, commissions and advisory committees.

The advisory groups are “valuable community assets and effective partners” with the mayor, city council and city staff on issues affecting the community’s future, according to a news release.

The city says it is committed to gender balance on all panels. Women, minorities and qualified individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Most of the 2021 terms expire June 30, and new terms begin July 1. Terms vary in length depending on the panel.

Information on openings and applications can be found online at cedar-rapids.org/local_government/city_boards_and_commissions/index.php.

Residents also may contact the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 286-5060 or email city-clerk@cedar-rapids.org.

The mayor and the other eight council members will review applications, which are due April 30. All applications are kept on file for one year.

Among the openings, to name a couple, are:

• Civil Rights Commission: two seats for a three-year term

• Historic Preservation Commission: three seats for three-year terms

• Airport Commission: one seat for a three-year term

• City Planning Commission: Two seats for three-year terms

Police Review Board

Applications for the new Citizen Review Board, which the council unanimously created in February, follow a different timeline.

People have until May 31 to apply to be one of the nine members of the panel, charged with oversight of city law enforcement.

The mayor and council will appoint people to the review board in June.

Some spots are designated for people involved with racial justice advocacy groups such as the Advocates for Social Justice, NAACP and League of United Latin American Citizens. Members of the public also may apply.

Information on and applications for the police review board can be found online at cedar-rapids.org/CRB.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com