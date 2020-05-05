CORONAVIRUS

Vice President Mike Pence to meet Friday with farm, food, faith groups in Des Moines

Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters during a June 2017 political event in Boone. He will be in Iowa on Friday to talk with food and agriculture leaders about ensuring the nation’s food supply remains secure. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Des Moines on Friday to meet with agricultural and food supply leaders as well as representatives of the faith community.

Pence, who is leading President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response task force, will visit Hy-Vee headquarters for a roundtable with the food and ag leaders to discuss steps being taken to ensure the nation’s food supply remains secure during the pandemic, his office announced.

On Tuesday, the Iowa-based grocer, and supermarket chains, announced it would limit meat purchases at all of its locations.

Pence also will meet with the faith leaders to encourage houses of worship to “responsibly reopen” in accordance with the administration’s guidelines, according to the White House announcement.

He will return to Washington on Friday evening.

Also this week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to meet with Trump and Pence in Washington. She will provide an update on what’s happening in Iowa’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Other governors have been invited to similar meetings, Reynolds said.

