Vice President Mike Pence returning to Des Moines next week

CEDAR RAPIDS — Vice President Mike Pence will return to Des Moines on Aug. 13 to talk about the Trump administration’s “Fight for America” campaign, the White House announced Thursday.

In his third Iowa visit this year, Pence will deliver remarks at a Heritage Action Town Hall and attend the Republican Party of Iowa state dinner before returning to Washington that night.

According to a White House announcement, Pence will speak about the Trump administration’s pro-growth agenda, its staunch rejection of socialist ideals and the administration’s support of law enforcement.

In June, Pence visited Winnebago Industries in Forest City. He also met with faith leaders and representatives of farm groups.

