Joe Biden to return to Cedar Rapids for town hall, LGBTQ forum

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to Cedar Rapids on Sept. 20 for a town hall meeting to lay out his vision for rebuilding the middle class and unifying the nation.

Biden, who visited with union members earlier this month at Labor Day picnics in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, will have a 12:30 p.m. town hall meeting at Indian Creek Nature Center, 5300 Otis Rd. SE. RSVP by going to “events” at www.joebiden.com.

The town hall will be the first of two Cedar Rapids events in which Biden will participate. He is one of 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls scheduled to participate in the LGBTQ Presidential Forum sponsored by The Gazette, One Iowa, The Advocate and GLAAD at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium, 1220 First Ave. SE. He is expected to speak about 7:30 p.m.

The LGBTQ Presidential Forum is sold out but will be livestreamed. To find a list of forum watch events, go to https://oneiowa.org/lgbtq-forum-watch-parties/.

The following day, Sept. 21, Biden will participate in the Polk County Steak Fry at Water Works Park in Des Moines.

