Vampire Weekend to appear at Bernie Sanders' rally in Cedar Rapids

Free concert will be Feb. 1 at U.S. Cellular Center

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Vampire Weekend lead singer Ezra Koenig wave dur
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Vampire Weekend lead singer Ezra Koenig wave during a campaign rally at the University of Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
/
06:11PM | Fri, January 24, 2020

07:30AM | Thu, January 23, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two nights before caucus night, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign is hosting an appearance by the indie rock band Vampire Weekend in Cedar Rapids.

Sanders will speak to an audience of supporters and caucusgoers, with a VIP section reserved for campaign volunteers who have knocked on more than 150 doors in Iowa.

The New York City-based band will play an acoustic set at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the U.S. Cellular Center, 370 First Ave. NE.

Tickets are not required, but people interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at https://events.berniesanders.com/event/208309/. Entrance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Sanders’ campaign also is hosting a concert with Bon Ivers Jan. 31 in Clive.

Vampire Weekend also played for several Sanders’ campaign rallies in 2016. Other musical acts that have joined Sanders on the campaign trail include rapper Cardi B and rocker Jack White.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

