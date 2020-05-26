Two vie for GOP nomination in Iowa House 95 primary race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run in an open-seat election in Linn and Buchanan counties.

Charlie McClintock of Alburnett and Phil High of Marion are running in the June 2 primary election for the GOP nomination in Iowa House 95, which includes Alburnett, Center Point, Central City, Palo, Walker, Prairieburg, Springville, Mount Vernon, Lisbon, Rowley, Coggon, and other portions of Buchanan County.

Incumbent Rep. Louis Zumbach, R-Coggon, is not seeking reelection. The winner of the GOP race will face Christian Andrews of Mount Vernon, who lost to Zumbach two years ago.

McClintock, a Cedar Rapids police officer since 1994 and 911 manager, has served on the Alburnett City Council and now is mayor.

“It’s something I felt compelled to do a few years ago when I saw a need for a new fire station here in Alburnett and decided I wanted to be part of getting that done” McClintock said about running for mayor. The new fire station is scheduled to be completed in fall of this year.

McClintock, 50, is highlighting his public service as well as political knowledge, education, and his military experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, and is finishing his master’s in business this fall. McClintock also served 21 years in the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring in 2009 as a warrant officer.

“Anyone who knows me, knows how much I care about this community and making sure the right thing gets done to protect our folks and the environment,” he said.

High, 65, has lived in Marion since 1976 when his family moved to the community. Later that year, he opened a small wholesale jewelry repair business. Today, Philip’s Diamond Shop has grown into a full-service jewelry store specializing in custom designed jewelry, on-site repair and restoration.

He’s been active in the community. High recently retired from the Marion Fire Department after 38 years of service as a paid-on-call firefighter and paramedic.

High has held leadership positions in several community organizations including Marion Chamber of Commerce, including as president, Marion Airport Advisory Committee, Marion Fire Department team leader, Experimental Aircraft Association vice chairman of photography, and lead instructor in vehicle rescue for the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau.

“These experiences have prepared me for public service in the Iowa Legislature,” High said.

Both candidates say education is a priority for them. High wants to expand education opportunities for students and said that in order to retain high school and college graduates as well as keep retirees here, Iowa needs to continue to provide affordable and accessible health care. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Highforhouse/.

McClintock’s four basic issues, he said, are agriculture, conservation, public safety and education. Information about the issues can be found at www.mcclintockforiowa.com and https://www.facebook.com/McClintockforIowa.

According to the Secretary of State’s May voter registration numbers, there are 6,880 Republicans in House 95, 7,100 Democrats and 8,901 voters registered as no party or other.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com