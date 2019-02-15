BREAKING NEWS

Grassley: 'Should be no effect' from Trump's emergency declaration on Cedar Rapids flood project

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Charles Grassley (R-IA) speaks during the second day of confirmation hearings on Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) nomination to be U.S. attorney general in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC18DAE39150/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Charles Grassley (R-IA) speaks during the second day of confirmation hearings on Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) nomination to be U.S. attorney general in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC18DAE39150/File Photo
FLOOD PROTECTION ARTICLES

12:51PM | Fri, February 15, 2019

Grassley: 'Should be no effect' from Trump's emergency declaration on Cedar Rapi ...

07:04PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Cedar Rapids takes step toward creating iconic bridge

04:35PM | Sat, January 05, 2019

How political connections and a Tennessee politician helped Cedar Rapids

08:49AM | Sat, January 05, 2019

Cedar Rapids flood system takes leap forward in 2019

01:11PM | Fri, September 21, 2018

Moody's blesses Cedar Rapids' flood spending plan

01:33PM | Wed, September 05, 2018

Why the dam in Cedar Rapids doesn't affect flooding
View More FLOOD PROTECTION Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Funding for the Cedar Rapids flood protection system appears to be shielded from President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration enabling him to access money to build a southern border wall, according to the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Friday’s declaration, which could be challenged in court, would give Trump access to $6.6 billion in Pentagon and Treasury Department funds, according to reports from national media outlets including the New York Times and Roll Call.

“The Administration has told Sen. Grassley’s office that funds not yet awarded may be affected, but funds for the Cedar Rapids flood project have been awarded, so there should be no effect,” Michael Zona, a Grassley spokesman, said in an email.

Cedar Rapids and the Army Corps of Engineers signed a project partnership agreement in November signaling the start of work on an east side flood protection system along the banks of the Cedar River through the core of Iowa’s second largest city.

Cedar Rapids was awarded $117 million in federal aid for flood control, which includes $76 million as a federal grant and $41 million as a low-interest loan. The flood control project is expected to cost $750 million over 20 years and includes 7.5 miles of walls, berms, gates and pumps.

Cedar Rapids is working on separate projects to protect the west side of the city.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz was still learning details on Friday afternoon, but said the arrangement appears to be good news for his city.

“At this point, there doesn’t appear to be mention of (money from) Army Corps Civil Works,” Pomeranz said. “It appears to be a positive at this moment.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Allen Marshall, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, which is directly responsible for the Cedar Rapids east side flood control project, said he had received no word about possible impact but noted district staff were proceeding with their work.

“As far as I know there is nothing for us to share at this point,” Marshall said. “I’m sure project managers are continuing their work. Nothing has changed as of today.”

New York Times reports the emergency declaration enables Trump to divert $3.6 billion budgeted for military construction projects to the border wall, $2.5 billion in presidential budgetary discretion from counternarcotics programs, and $600 million from a Treasury Department asset forfeiture fund. This combined with $1.375 billion authorized for fencing in a spending package passed by Congress on Thursday, Trump would have about $8 billion to advance construction of new barriers and repairs or replacement of existing barriers along the border this year, according to the newspaper.

• Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE FLOOD PROTECTION ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids takes step toward creating iconic bridge

How political connections and a Tennessee politician helped Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids flood system takes leap forward in 2019

Moody's blesses Cedar Rapids' flood spending plan

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more Cedar Rapids schools will be magnets this fall

A leaner Sears emerges from bankruptcy

Chicago urges Amazon: 'Take another look'

Did Gov. Reynolds miss the deadline to appoint a district judge? A Des Moines lawyer will argue Monday in court she did

State officials say Iowa Medicaid is improving - but providers are still concerned

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.