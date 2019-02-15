Grassley: 'Should be no effect' from Trump's emergency declaration on Cedar Rapids flood project

CEDAR RAPIDS — Funding for the Cedar Rapids flood protection system appears to be shielded from President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration enabling him to access money to build a southern border wall, according to the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Friday’s declaration, which could be challenged in court, would give Trump access to $6.6 billion in Pentagon and Treasury Department funds, according to reports from national media outlets including the New York Times and Roll Call.

“The Administration has told Sen. Grassley’s office that funds not yet awarded may be affected, but funds for the Cedar Rapids flood project have been awarded, so there should be no effect,” Michael Zona, a Grassley spokesman, said in an email.

Cedar Rapids and the Army Corps of Engineers signed a project partnership agreement in November signaling the start of work on an east side flood protection system along the banks of the Cedar River through the core of Iowa’s second largest city.

Cedar Rapids was awarded $117 million in federal aid for flood control, which includes $76 million as a federal grant and $41 million as a low-interest loan. The flood control project is expected to cost $750 million over 20 years and includes 7.5 miles of walls, berms, gates and pumps.

Cedar Rapids is working on separate projects to protect the west side of the city.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz was still learning details on Friday afternoon, but said the arrangement appears to be good news for his city.

“At this point, there doesn’t appear to be mention of (money from) Army Corps Civil Works,” Pomeranz said. “It appears to be a positive at this moment.”

Allen Marshall, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, which is directly responsible for the Cedar Rapids east side flood control project, said he had received no word about possible impact but noted district staff were proceeding with their work.

“As far as I know there is nothing for us to share at this point,” Marshall said. “I’m sure project managers are continuing their work. Nothing has changed as of today.”

New York Times reports the emergency declaration enables Trump to divert $3.6 billion budgeted for military construction projects to the border wall, $2.5 billion in presidential budgetary discretion from counternarcotics programs, and $600 million from a Treasury Department asset forfeiture fund. This combined with $1.375 billion authorized for fencing in a spending package passed by Congress on Thursday, Trump would have about $8 billion to advance construction of new barriers and repairs or replacement of existing barriers along the border this year, according to the newspaper.

