Trump returns Sunday to Iowa

President Donald Trump this Sunday will visit Dubuque for a campaign rally, his second stop in Iowa in less than three weeks,
A campaign rally was scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Regional Airport, 11000 Airport Rd. Doors open at 10 a.m. Visit events.donaldjtrump.com/events for tickets, which are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Trump was last in Iowa for an Oct. 14 rally at the Des Moines International Airport.
