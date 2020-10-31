ELECTION 2020

Trump returns Sunday to Iowa

Campaign event set for Dubuque airport

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gazette staff

President Donald Trump this Sunday will visit Dubuque for a campaign rally, his second stop in Iowa in less than three weeks,

A campaign rally was scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Regional Airport, 11000 Airport Rd. Doors open at 10 a.m. Visit events.donaldjtrump.com/events for tickets, which are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trump was last in Iowa for an Oct. 14 rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

