ELECTION 2020

Trump administration awards $22 million in biofuel grants

Democrats call it 'one more election stunt'

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (right) greets farmer Jim Greif during a Sept. 3 stop at the Heath Stolee farm in Rad
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (right) greets farmer Jim Greif during a Sept. 3 stop at the Heath Stolee farm in Radcliffe in north-central Iowa. Perdue on Thursday announced $22 million in grants to promote the use of ethanol and other biofuels. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

06:15PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

Trump administration awards $22 million in biofuel grants

06:14PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

Greenfield raises $28 million in past three months, criticizes contrib ...

09:00AM | Thu, October 08, 2020

U.S. Chamber endorses Miller-Meeks in Iowa 2nd District

04:30PM | Wed, October 07, 2020

Rep. Abby Finkenauer calls for more pandemic relief now, not after ele ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
By David Pitt, Associated Press

Federal agriculture officials said Thursday they awarded $22 million in grants to gas stations, convenience stores and fuel distribution sites in 14 states to upgrade pumps, fuel lines and storage tanks as part of a program designed to increase the use of higher blends of ethanol fuel and biodiesel.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the grants in several stops Thursday, including two locations in Iowa, as part of a $100 million program announced in May to boost biofuels distribution.

The agency said in a statement the initial funding is expected to increase ethanol demand by nearly 150 million gallons annually.

Grants were announced for projects in California, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin.

USDA said it plans on announcing additional grants in the coming weeks.

Critics called the timing of the distribution of the money an election year ploy to attract rural voters hesitant to support President Donald Trump for re-election after trade disputes and biofuels policies have hurt ag sales.

“Today, we are getting an opportunity to witness one more election stunt from the Trump administration,” said Patty Judge, a Democrat, who once served as lieutenant governor and state agriculture secretary.

Ethanol groups welcomed the help.

“It represents a major milestone in our efforts to ensure more Americans can access cleaner and more affordable ethanol-blended fuel,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, a biofuels trade group.

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

06:15PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

Trump administration awards $22 million in biofuel grants

06:14PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

Greenfield raises $28 million in past three months, criticizes contrib ...

09:00AM | Thu, October 08, 2020

U.S. Chamber endorses Miller-Meeks in Iowa 2nd District
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
By David Pitt, Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Greenfield raises $28 million in past three months, criticizes contributions from corporate political action committees

U.S. Chamber endorses Miller-Meeks in Iowa 2nd District

Rep. Abby Finkenauer calls for more pandemic relief now, not after election

Sen. Chuck Grassley foresees no long-term impact on Trump presidency from coronavirus outbreak among White House inner circle

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Iowa City to layoff 29 employees

Keep Trumpism out of Iowa classrooms and offices

Persis Biryani Indian Grill brings Indian food to Cedar Rapids

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa restaurants garner Iowa Restaurant Association awards

Cedar Rapids students to return in-person to four more schools damaged in derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.