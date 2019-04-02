Trade policies hurting farmers, rural America, Eastern Iowa farmers tell Congress

DES MOINES — Eastern Iowa farmers presented members of Congress with a grim picture of the impact of the Trump administration’s trade policies on the future of their operations.

“Going forward, with inputs staying high, prices staying, low and no end to the trade war with China in sight, things do not look great on my farm,” Tama County pork producers Rebecca Dostal told the Rural Development, Agriculture, Trade, and Entrepreneurship subcommittee Tuesday.

Dostal and Mark Meirick, a Howard County pork producer and feed and seed business owner, testified before the subcommittee chaired by Iowa U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

“Trade is vital to the success of U.S. pork producers,” Meirick said in his five-minute presentation to the seven-member panel. However, tariffs on pork exports to China and Mexico, a lack of progress on free trade agreements with Japan and other pork-consuming nations and uncertainty about the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement “and growing competitive from other pork-producing nations have pig farmers like me more than a little worried.”

Finkenauer called the hearing because in recent years she’s seen firsthand “as retaliation from current trade ware have caused unease, uncertainty and economic losses across the heartland.”

The sustained success of farmers and small business “is critical for communities in Iowa and the rest of the country,” she said. “We must ensure we have trade policy that helps us export goods, but also protects our workers, our communities and production.”

Meirick said he was speaking for 60,000 American pork producers who provide 26 billion pounds of pork to consumers worldwide. Exports add to farmers’ bottom lines and support 110,000 jobs in pork and allied industries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, pork exports were valued at more than $6 billion, representing more than 25 percent of U.S. pork production

Now, U.S. pork has the “dubious distinction” of being on three retaliation lists — two with China and one with Mexico, Meirick said. China’s 122 percent tariff on U.S. pork has grown to 62 percent and Mexico, which had no import tariff under NAFTA, now imposes a 20 percent duty, he said.

“The bottom line is that U.S. pork is shouldering a disproportionate share of trade retaliation,” Meirick said. “My fellow producers and I need relief.”

“We don’t want a hand out,” Dostal said. “That’s not what we’re here for.”

She received “trade aid” payments from the USDA that covered some losses, “but not nearly all of it,” Dostal said. The price of soybeans has fallen below the cost of production and corn prices are hovering around the break-even point. “While we appreciate the assistance, we would much rather be paid a fair price by the market than restitution by the government.”

Many farmers were unable to repay operating loans after the 20128 harvest and bankers are nervous Dostal and Meirick said.

Dostal, who is a substitute teacher, sees firsthand the impact the farm economy has on rural communities and schools.

“We are losing rural population, our towns are shrinking and our community is slowly dying,” she said. “If you are a small farmer like me and can’t make a living in agriculture you have no option but to leave.”

There is an easy solution, Dostal said. The U.S. needs to negotiate free trade agreements with Japan and the European Union and re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“A trade deal with China that is fair and predictable would expand our markets, help American farmers and sustain our rural communities,” she said. “Protectionist trade does not help Americans. It only hurts us in the heartland.”

See the hearing at https://youtu.be/wbINMdNlPL8.

• Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com