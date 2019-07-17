2nd District Republican closes campaign account

CEDAR RAPIDS — Osceola Mayor Thomas Kedley, who briefly was a candidate for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 2nd District, has terminated his campaign account.

Kedley, a Republican, filed paperwork to run for the open seat in May and announced he was dropping out of the race in June citing his commitment to finishing projects he started as mayor of the Clarke County community. The high school history teacher said he believed he could make a bigger impact at the state and local level.

Now he has filed a statement with the Federal Election Commission to close his campaign account.

“I have pulled out of the Iowa 2nd Congressional District race and need to terminate my account,” he wrote. “I have not raised the filing minimum and have returned all contributions.”

A “termination report” can be filed when a campaign committee plans to no longer accept contributions and spend campaign funds.

His exit from the race leaves LeClaire pizza restaurant owner Bobby Schilling as the only GOP candidate in the race to succeed Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is not seeking re-election. State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa is in the process of determining whether she will run.

Rita Hart of Wheatland, a former state senator, and Iowa City transportation engineer Newman Abuissa are seeking the Democratic nomination.

The primary election will be June 2, 2020.

• Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com