Third Avenue Bridge work to begin Monday

A man continues his walk across the Third Avenue bridge after taking a photograph of water vapor rising from the surface of the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Improvements to the Third Avenue Bridge are expected to begin Monday.

According to a city news release, the work is the second half of improvements that began last year.

To accommodate work, the bridge will only be open to eastbound traffic until about May. Crews will be working on bridge joints and a new deck overlay.

Later in May, eastbound lanes will close and the bridge will only be open to westbound traffic.

The project includes resurfacing the pavement on the bridge, replacing bridge joints, sidewalk improvements and transitioning the parking from angle to parallel. Aesthetic improvements, including new street trees and benches overlooking the river, also are planned, according to the release.

