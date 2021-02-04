Test Iowa sites adjust hours due to winter storm

Four of the five state-operated Test Iowa drive-through sites will adjust their hours today due to a winter storm set to affect a large part of the state.

Individuals whose appointments are canceled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Hours for Thursday, Feb. 4, for all sites are:

• Cedar Rapids will close at 1 p.m.

• Council Bluffs open for regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Des Moines closed all day

• Davenport will close at noon.

• Waterloo will close at noon.