CORONAVIRUS

Test Iowa opens five new coronavirus test sites as number of people tested comes closer to 200,000

Number of positive cases close to 22,000 with 307 new reported

Test Iowa logo on header of website TestIowa.com
Test Iowa logo on header of website TestIowa.com
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:56PM | Mon, June 08, 2020

Test Iowa opens five new coronavirus test sites as number of people te ...

07:00AM | Mon, June 08, 2020

What will school look like this fall? Cedar Rapids district working on ...

06:30AM | Mon, June 08, 2020

Is that stuffy nose just allergies - or coronavirus? FAQ with a UI exp ...

04:00AM | Mon, June 08, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, June 8
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The state announced Monday that Test Iowa is opening five new coronavirus test sites, with one opening in Dallas County Monday to test the Des Moines metro area and four opening in rural areas. A site opened in Page County on June 3, and a Union County location is opening today. Test sites in Carroll and Crawford counties will open Wednesday.

A total of 624,831 people have filled out assessments for Test Iowa.

The state reported 307 new positive cases and 5 new deaths as of 11 a.m., bringing the total number of positive cases to 21,918 and total deaths to 607. A total of 5,593 people were tested. Polk and Wapello counties each reported two deaths, and Washington County reported one. Almost half of total deaths — 307 — have occurred in long-term care facilities; 40 currently have outbreaks.

There have been 192,949 people tested for COVID-19, with 11.4 percent testing positive. Forty-three percent of people tested positive were between the ages of 18 and 40. The second largest percentage of positive cases resides in people ages 41-60 at 35 percent. People between the ages of 61 and 80 make up 13 percent of positive cases, and those 81 and older and 17 and younger have five and four percent of positive cases, respectively.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline to a total of 265, 27 of which were admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-five patients are currently in intensive care and 53 are on ventilators.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:56PM | Mon, June 08, 2020

Test Iowa opens five new coronavirus test sites as number of people te ...

07:00AM | Mon, June 08, 2020

What will school look like this fall? Cedar Rapids district working on ...

06:30AM | Mon, June 08, 2020

Is that stuffy nose just allergies - or coronavirus? FAQ with a UI exp ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

All articles by Brooklyn

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

What will school look like this fall? Cedar Rapids district working on 3 plans

Is that stuffy nose just allergies - or coronavirus? FAQ with a UI expert

Gazette Daily News Podcast, June 8

Iowa passes 600 coronavirus-related deaths, first death in Clarke County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Arrested Iowa City protest leader held without bond

North Liberty condemns hate group flyers found over the weekend

Alliant Credit Union closes two offices

Cedar Rapids man arrested after being spotted with rifle in Iowa City protest

A trip through Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska reveals varied historical attractions

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate