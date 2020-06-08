Test Iowa opens five new coronavirus test sites as number of people tested comes closer to 200,000

The state announced Monday that Test Iowa is opening five new coronavirus test sites, with one opening in Dallas County Monday to test the Des Moines metro area and four opening in rural areas. A site opened in Page County on June 3, and a Union County location is opening today. Test sites in Carroll and Crawford counties will open Wednesday.

A total of 624,831 people have filled out assessments for Test Iowa.

The state reported 307 new positive cases and 5 new deaths as of 11 a.m., bringing the total number of positive cases to 21,918 and total deaths to 607. A total of 5,593 people were tested. Polk and Wapello counties each reported two deaths, and Washington County reported one. Almost half of total deaths — 307 — have occurred in long-term care facilities; 40 currently have outbreaks.

There have been 192,949 people tested for COVID-19, with 11.4 percent testing positive. Forty-three percent of people tested positive were between the ages of 18 and 40. The second largest percentage of positive cases resides in people ages 41-60 at 35 percent. People between the ages of 61 and 80 make up 13 percent of positive cases, and those 81 and older and 17 and younger have five and four percent of positive cases, respectively.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline to a total of 265, 27 of which were admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-five patients are currently in intensive care and 53 are on ventilators.

