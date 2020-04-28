CORONAVIRUS

Suspension of Cedar Rapids Transit services extended through May 15

A Cedar Rapids Transit bus driver wearing a mask and gloves sits in his vehicle at the Ground Transportation Center in s
A Cedar Rapids Transit bus driver wearing a mask and gloves sits in his vehicle at the Ground Transportation Center in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Shutdown of Cedar Rapids Transit has been extended through May 15 to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The bus service was first shut down March 25, a decision officials said was difficult because of the number of people who are dependent on public transit as their only means of transportation.

Neighborhood Transportation Services (NTS) at Horizons will continue to provide daytime rides to work for those with critical employment transportation needs including people who work at hospitals, grocery stores, care facilities and convenience stores and gas stations.

To schedule a ride, call 319-363-1321 at least 24 hours in advance.

For more information about NTS services, schedules and regulations, visit horizonsfamily.org.

Ridership was down 70 percent from normal before the city suspended services in March. While staff was taking measures to regularly sanitize buses and limiting the number of riders to 10 at a time, officials decided to suspend services to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city also extended building closers until May 15. Closed facilities include City Hall, the City Services Center, Cedar Rapids Water Administration, Central Fire Station, Animal Care and Control, Cedar Rapids Police Station, Ground Transportation Center, NW Recreation Center and Bender Pool.

The Cedar Rapids Public Library remains closed until further notice.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

